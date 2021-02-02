‘Ice in the Burg’ to display over 50 ice sculptures throughout Harrisburg City

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year, Harrisburg’s annual Ice & Fire Festival will be modified to “Ice in the Burg” taking place from March 5-7, 2021. The modified event will feature over 50 large and small ice sculptures and will be featured in locations throughout the City.

“We are very excited to provide a safe and free outdoor event,” said Mayor Papenfuse. “The ice sculptures featured in different neighborhoods this year will allow families to explore the City while getting some fresh air and exercise.”

The event will be held in locations including City Island, Downtown, Midtown, Italian Lake and Reservoir Park.

Activities such as the ice slide, ice skating rink, live artist market, stage performances and firepit lounge will be paused for the 2021 event due to concerns raised from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

New additions to the event will include a drive-thru ice sculpture viewing experience on City Island on March 5 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. The drive-thru will allow attendees to view 10 illuminated sculptures, live ice carving, character appearances and more from their vehicle.

