“I’m sure there are faster mechanical ways to accomplish this;” volunteers clear a path at Capital Area Greenbelt

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Becky Schuchert didn’t like the way fallen leaves were covering the paved path along the Capital Area Greenbelt. So she did what anybody would’ve done.

Well, okay, maybe not — unless anybody would’ve spent their Sunday with a few long-time friends and a few new ones, taking it upon themselves to use snow shovels to move the leaves off the path.

“I’m sure there are faster mechanical ways to accomplish this,” Schuchert, a Harrisburg resident, said. “But getting people out and participating is a big part of today’s activity.”

Schuchert said she is a member of the Capital Area Greenbelt’s board of directors and has been volunteering with the organization since the early 1990s — the Greenbelt has no paid employees. She and another board member had wanted to meet some new volunteers, something they might normally do over breakfast at a diner. But not in the COVID-19 era. So on a sunny and seasonably warm day, they thought: Why not meet while doing this?

About a half-dozen people shoveled aside leaves while families with young children walked along the path’s Story Walk — that, too, is a volunteer project, in its case maintained by volunteers with the Dauphin County Library System. Pages of a children’s book are spaced out along a path stretching northeast from South Cameron Street; reading the whole book requires a leisurely walk. The current book? “When Winter Comes.”

Alas, the Greenbelt isn’t particularly green in mid-January. But thanks to the volunteers, it is — now — particularly clean.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss