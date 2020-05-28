In-store liquor sales to open in 60 more stores Friday



HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will resume in-store sales for 60 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores with limited access in yellow phase counties of COVID-19 mitigation beginning Friday, May 29.

Several stores in the Midstate will be opening abiding by guidance for businesses issued by the Wolf Administration detailing social distancing requirements and other best practices in the interest of public health and safety.

The 349 stores offering limited in-store public access as of Friday are located in the following counties: one in Adams County, 71 in Allegheny County, three in Armstrong County, nine in Beaver County, two in Bedford County, five in Blair County, four in Bradford County, nine in Butler County, 10 in Cambria County, one in Cameron County, four in Carbon County, six in Centre County, four in Clarion County, five in Clearfield County, two in Clinton County, two in Columbia County, four in Crawford County, 10 in Cumberland County, 14 in Dauphin County, two in Elk County, 15 in Erie County, seven in Fayette County, two in Forest County, five in Franklin County, one in Fulton County, two in Greene County, two in Huntingdon County, four in Indiana County, four in Jefferson County, one in Juniata County, four in Lawrence County, four in Lebanon County, 16 in Luzerne County, seven in Lycoming County, four in McKean County, five in Mercer County, one in Mifflin County, eight in Monroe County, one in Montour County, four in Northumberland County, two in Perry County, two in Pike County, two in Potter County, nine in Schuylkill County, one in Snyder County, four in Somerset County, one in Sullivan County, three in Susquehanna County, three in Tioga County, two in Union County, three in Venango County, two in Warren County, 10 in Washington County, three in Wayne County, 23 in Westmoreland County, one in Wyoming County, and 13 in York County.

Prior to opening to the public, each location is professionally sanitized, and Plexiglas was installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout. All Fine Wine & Good Spirits employees are being provided masks, gloves and frequent opportunities to wash hands.

Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, and the first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Customers and employees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

The stores offering limited in-store public access, as well as stores offering curbside pickup can be found on FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.