Inaugural 100 Women Reading & Career Exploration Day kicks-off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The inaugural literacy event 100 Women Reading and Career Exploration Day kicks-off Wednesday morning.

The American Literacy Corporation, Capital BlueCross, UPMC Pinnacle, and the Harrisburg School District joined together for the special event.

100 Women Reading and Career Exploration Day starts at 8 a.m. at Camp Curtin Academy.

To date, 225 women have registered to read and share their career experience with Harrisburg School District students.

The 100 Women Reading and Career Exploration Day follows in the footsteps of the successful 500 Men Reading and Career Exploration event started by Floyd Stokes, Executive Director for the American Literacy Corporation.

Known to many people in the area as the character “SuperReader,” Stokes is a huge advocate of encouraging literacy and a love of reading among children.

This year’s inaugural event is co-chaired by Capital BlueCross Vice President for Corporate and Social Responsibility, Susan Hubley, and Tina Nixon, UPMC Vice President for Mission Effectiveness, Diversity & Inclusion.

The opening ceremony will begin promptly at 8 a.m. at Camp Curtin Academy. Immediately following, 225 readers will be dismissed to various schools within the Harrisburg School District and Steelton-Highspire School District.

For more information, please visit superreader.org.