Inaugural ball held for Harrisburg’s new mayor

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams celebrated the start of her administration with an inaugural ball the night of Saturday, Jan. 8.

It was held at the Sheraton Harrisburg-Hershey Hotel in Swatara Township.

Willams, the second woman to hold the seat of mayor, was sworn in on Monday, Jan 3. After a campaign she calls an emotional roller coaster, Williams had the chance to celebrate with her constituents, colleagues, and friends,

“Campaigning, 9 months, now we’ll be able to sit down, break bread, have fun and enjoy. It’s about people in the city of Harrisburg, it’s their night, their time,” Mayor Wanda Williams said.

As she kicks off her first term as mayor, Williams says her top priorities include repairing the city’s infrastructure, creating more affordable housing, and building strong relationships with county and state governments.



