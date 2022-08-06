HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania.

It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“It is not an independence day celebration. It is a community fair. All communities coming together to celebrate India day,” Basava Sankar Sanke said.

Some India Day celebrations use the day to celebrate the country’s independence day, which is on Aug. 15.