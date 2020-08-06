Infectious disease expert says everyone needs to be on the same page when schools open

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lisa Martin is a school teacher who belongs to the Facebook group Pennsylvania for a Safe Return to Schools.

She says they have been sending emails to lawmakers and the Governor’s Office to talk about the importance of keeping students, teachers, and staff safe during uncertain times.

Martin has 20 years of classroom experience, but she says this year will be a challenge. “I have been trying to wrap my head around where to place my laptop. I need to get up and teach using a smartboard and using props, and still, have that camera tracking me and following me.”

She says she is concerned about contracting the Covid-19 and spreading it to others, including at home.

Dr. John Goldman is a infectious disease specialist at UPMC Pinnacle. He says it’s easy to spread Covid-19 in schools and businesses if people are not being careful.

Goldman says social distancing and constant handwashing will help stop the spread of the virus, but wearing masks will be the key going forward.

“My strongest recommendation is the students are masked as much as possible and the teachers are masked as much as possible,” he said. “The more people wearing masks, the less transmission there will be.”

