Inflatable ‘protest pig’ returns to Harrisburg after five years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is breast cancer awareness month and the capital fountain is pink but that’s not the only thing that was pink in Harrisburg on Monday.

Activist Gene Stilp and his infamous, inflatable pink pig were back on the steps of the capitol. The pig had been in its poke for five years Stilp said. But he brought it out because he believes Senate Republicans are wasting money in pursuing an audit of the 2020 election.

“It’s gonna cost millions of dollars in taxpayer money and also there has been a secure way of election to make sure everything been’s done right that’s been done a number of times so why waste money,” Stilp said.

Stilp is right about that, the governor’s office which is fighting the Senate GOP subpoenas has spent more than three million dollars in legal fees and the senate has likely spent millions more. But Republican leaders argue they are trying to restore trust in the election process.