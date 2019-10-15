Inside the Pennsylvania National Horse Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania National Horse Show began back in 1946 and has been drawing in competitors and spectators ever since.

The event draws in the best of the best in horse competition and it’s happening right here in Central Pa. We went behind the scenes at the Farm Show Complex Tuesday morning to learn more about how it all goes down.

We spoke with Susie Webb the Executive Director of the Pa. National Horse Show Foundation, Jeff Claxton, a horse braider, and competitor Carleton Brooks to learn all aspects of this prestigious event.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets visit panational.org.

The show runs until October 19.