Inspector General’s Office buys $160K worth of weapons its investigators can’t use

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania watchdog group that’s supposed to be monitoring state misconduct and waste has instead found itself at the center of a $160,000 mistake.

The problem for the state Inspector General’s Office, according to a new report from SpotlightPA and the Philly Inquirer: the office bought weapons its investigators aren’t legally allowed to use.

“When you start adding this stuff up, there is significant waste in state government that needs accounted for,” said State Rep. Seth Grove (R-York County).

He believes the Office does good, valuable work but hopes this is an isolated incident.

“It’s $160,000 that shouldn’t have been spent, it’s about 4% of the Inspector General’s office,” Grove said.

The money was used to buy a slew of pistols, ammunition and related equipment. The items were bought following a law passed in 2017 that gave the Inspector General’s office powers to issue subpoenas and search warrants.

But only after the purchase, did the IG’s office discover the law doesn’t let their investigators carry a weapon.

“Stuff like this doesn’t build that reputation of being a solid watchdog,” Grove said.

Grove, who serves as chairman of the House oversight committee, said the weapons have been sitting in a secure Harrisburg facility for two years.

“We have tons of law enforcement agencies in this commonwealth, repurposing these firearms for use should have been done years ago,” Grove said. “Trying to recover state taxpayer dollars is very costly and takes forever, we should do it right the first time.”

What’s worse he says, the contract to buy the weapons was never made public.

“That contract was never put on the treasurer’s transparency portal,” Grove said.

He says a provision that governs such contracts lacks any enforcement.

“We have an e-contracts provision within state law that requires contracts over $5,000 to be posted online,” Grove said.

The statement goes on to say the IG’s office is working with the department of general services to return or repurpose those firearms.

In a statement to ABC 27 News, spokesman for the IG’s office, Jonathan Hendrickson, said:

“Following the enactment of Act 29 of 2017, OSIG proceeded to purchase firearms through the appropriate procurement process in early 2018. However, upon review of OSIG’s authority to have its employees carry firearms, it was determined that the law did not support such authority. Therefore, OSIG was advised to hold on distribution of any firearms and any plans to prepare its agents to carry such firearms. OSIG is working with the Department of General Services to return or repurpose the firearms.”