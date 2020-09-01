International Overdose Awareness Day honored at Pa. Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens gathered at the Capitol steps on Monday for International Overdose Awareness Day.

Parents and others who have lost someone to a drug overdose shared stories about their loved ones, asking for an end to stigmas surrounding drug addiction. They offered support to those in similar situations.

Those who overcame their addiction also spoke, offering hope to the crowd. The front of the state Capitol will be lit up in purple in honor of the lives lost in Pennsylvania to addiction.