Investigation of alleged police brutality finds no excessive force

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation regarding the alleged police brutality of Jarrett Leaman concluded Wednesday, stating no excessive force was used in the handling of Leaman and criminal prosecution is not warranted.

Leaman was taken into custody for public drunkenness in July and said he woke up the next day covered in cuts, bumps and bruises. He says he did not recall the events of that night.

His attorney accused officers of beating Leaman, saying she saw it firsthand on surveillance footage. A federal complaint was filed and pursued alleging officers beat him at the booking center.

An investigation followed, lead by detective John O’Connor, to discover the details of that night. The investigation concluded that Leaman injured himself in an attempt to break free from restraints and landed on his face. While he was placed back into custody, he continued to resist and kick at officers, according to the investigation.

O’Connor states the officers previously in question “acted reasonably in response to the actions of Leaman in resisting the lawful acts of the officers and attempting to remove himself from official detention.”

Leaman’s lawyer claimed at least five judicial center correctional officers and one Harrisburg police officer participated in the beating. She said a spit mask was also placed on Leaman’s head, even though he was barely conscious.

Two Dauphin County correctional officers were suspended without pay pending the results of the investigation while Harrisburg police officer Christopher Mackie was placed on desk duty.

Mackie has a record regarding excessive force, this being the second time he was investigated for doing so.

Civil claims are available to Leaman if he and his lawyer pursue further legal action.