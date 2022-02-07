Investigation of Dauphin County inmate continues; people concerned about decisions made

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jamal Crummel was found unresponsive in his cell last Monday, Jan. 31, at the Dauphin County Prison. Medical staff tried to perform life saving measures, but he didn’t survive.

Crummel was in prison facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly trying to run over six members of the Pennsylvania State Police last September. John Hargreaves, a member of the Pennsylvania Prison Society, is in charge of volunteer services. He says a lot of people are expressing concerns about this case.

“They reason why he was in prison is not the issue,” Hargreaves said. “They knew he was sick and the question remains why he remained at the prison.”

The county says Crummel spent a month in the hospital recently, before returning to DCP, and he was asked by the medical staff at the prison about taking his medications. The county says he refused, and he died a short time later that morning.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says Crummel had hypothermia, but that was not the cause of his death. He also says the temperature in his cell was 62 degrees Fahrenheit. Chardo says county detectives will continue the investigation.