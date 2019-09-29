Investigators: Mother, daughter deaths appear to be murder-suicide

DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police were called to a home on Towpath Road in Middle Paxton Township for a welfare check Friday. Inside, they found a mother and daughter dead.

Investigators say pending autopsies, it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Nancy Parthemore, 50, and Kari Parthemore, 30, were found with gunshot wounds.

“This was all blocked off by State Police,” said Daniel Flatley, a neighbor. “There was a crowd of people.”

“Cops were all up here,” said Tom Orsinger, who also lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbors are shocked.

“I walk my dogs every day by there and always got smiles,” said Flatley.

The State Police Major Case Team is looking into the deaths as a domestic incident.

Community members say it has shaken up a quiet neighborhood.

“This is like paradise for me…this is where I’ve always lived,” said Flatley. “It’s hard to imagine, hard to believe.”

“Private road, nobody usually comes back,” said Orsinger. “I’ve never, never heard of anything like this up here.”

Troopers and the Dauphin County Coroner and District Attorney are investigating.

“I just hope their souls are in a better place now and they found peace,” said Flatley.

Police were not available for an interview Saturday.

Officials say the public is not in danger.