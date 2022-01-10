Item found in HIA’s security checkpoint makes TSA’s 2021 top list of unusual items

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sitting at number six on a list of top 10 unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2021 is an item found at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA).

So what is the item that was found in HIA and has now made Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) curated list? A well-worn, heavy-duty, wooden-handled cleaver. According to the press release, the dirtied blade and handle of the cleaver revealed several years of frequent use.

In the video posted by TSA to their Twitter page, which can be seen here, other items that made the list include a pistol found in Newark Liberty International, a “meth burrito” found at Hobby International, and bear spray found at Destine-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

For more information on what people can and cannot bring onto an airplane visit TSA’s website by clicking here.