It’s National Puppy Day! Good luck finding one

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — March 23 is National Puppy Day, and what better excuse to go to an animal shelter and shoot a video of cute, little baby fluppywhuppers? But when abc27 contacted the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, we learned something wonderful had happened.

“We actually don’t have any puppies available here today,” said Amanda Brunish, the Society’s Director for Marketing and Outreach. She also told us that’s not all that unusual.

“Whenever we do have puppies available, they go so fast,” she said. “We literally can’t keep them up for more than 24 hours on our website of adoptable animals, which is a good problem to have.”

The bad problem? How puppies end up there in the first place.

“Most of the puppies we get come from cruelty cases,” Brunish said. “We’ll often take in pregnant mothers, or new mothers with puppies.”

Since puppies are adopted quickly, older dogs are harder to place. But dog adoptions, in general, went up during the pandemic.

“When the pandemic first started, from March to April 2020, we saw a pretty large increase in our adoptions,” Brunish said. “And then everything kind of leveled out, for us, kind of a normal rate.”

And while the number of dogs going out have leveled off, so has the number of dogs coming in.

“We’ve seen less dogs available, less dogs coming in that we can adopt out. And that’s been something we’ve been seeing locally and across the country, that there are less dogs available, which I think is a great problem to have, to be able to say there are fewer dogs in shelters anymore,” Brunish said.

While COVID adoptions might be one reason there are fewer shelter dogs, Brunish says there’s another possibility to consider.

“You’ve been hearing about ‘adopt, don’t shop’ for so many years now, that’s it’s finally starting to take, and people are truly going to rescues and shelters to adopt,” she said.

As for National Puppy Day itself, Brunish says she’s never heard of it before.

“But I’m certainly excited to celebrate it,” she added, “and ask people on social media to send us pictures of their puppies, puppies of any age, so whether they’re actually a puppy or senior dog we’d love to see them, and have a good day here.”