Jack-knifed tractor-trailer causes afternoon congestion on Harvey Taylor Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic is flowing again after a minor crash that happened late Thursday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of the Harvey Taylor Bridge in Cumberland County.

Crews managed to remove a tractor-trailer after it jack-knifed. No other vehicles looked to be involved.

A neighbor who lives next to the bridge called the police.

“As soon as I hung up, he hops back in and he’s trying to rev it, and it’s in the video, like me yelling ‘stop, stop, like people are here people are coming to help you just stop,'” Kevin Labus said. “And he yells out like ‘what, what you called?’ ‘Yes just stop before,’ because it looked like it was gonna tip over because the whole entire side was bulged out.”

The eastbound bridge lanes re-opened shortly before 5 p.m. No word on the cause of the accident, any charges or the driver’s identity.