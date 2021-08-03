Jackson Lick Pool opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Jackson Lick Pool in Harrisburg is finally open.

City officials hoped to take the plunge in June, but say the pandemic and a lifeguard shortage caused the delay. The pool is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Staff will clean the pool during the hour-long breaks.

“It has been a challenge as far as finding people. That has been our number one struggle. There were a lot of reasons why we opened late including staffing the pool but we have the staff now and we are now open even though it is later than we would have liked,” Harrisburg Recreation and Facilities Director, David Baker said.

The Hall Manor Pool is still closed for maintenance but the city still hopes to open before the end of summer.