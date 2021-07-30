Jackson Lick pool will open Tuesday, modified schedule

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM)- The City of Harrisburg will open the Jackson Lick Pool on Tuesday, August 3rd with a modified schedule.

The pool, located at 1201 N. 6th Street, has been closed all summer and many people in the community were wondering why.

According to the Mayor’s office, it needs 9 certified lifeguards to keep the pool open and it didn’t have enough lifeguards.

Harrisburg City announced Friday the pool will open on a modified schedule with the 4 certified lifeguards currently on staff.

The Jackson Lick Pool will be open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The one-hour break will allow staff to clean the pool. Those who leave during the one-hour break can come back without having to pay again.

Entry into the pool will be on a first come first serve basis and will be limited to a maximum of 100 people.

Hall Manor pool is still closed because of maintenance issues.