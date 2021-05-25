Jennifer Wilburne to fill open position on Harrisburg School Districts Board of Directors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District School Board of Directors was in search to fill a position and Ms. Jennifer Wilburne was announced on Tuesday, May 25 to be the one taking on the role.

Dr. Janet Samual, Court Appointed Receiver, is required to appoint a qualified elector to fill the position vacated by Jayne Buchwach. The appointment of Wilburne will run through December 2021.

“We look forward to continuing our efforts to collaborate and partner with families and the community,” Dr. Samuels said.

According to the press release, Dr. Samuels is delighted that Wilburne has a background of extensive experience and a proven track record serving the community. Wilburne has a student in the Harrisburg School District system, as well.

Prior to her appointment, Wilburne worked in the field of communications. She works as Chief of Staff and Press Secretary to Pennsylvania’s First Lady Frances Wolf. According to the release, she is a true advocate for others and is committed to serving children and families.