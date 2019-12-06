Jerry Seinfeld returns to Hershey Theatre in 2020

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s premier comedian Jerry Seinfeld, presented by JS Touring, is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The shows will be at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere and he continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Seinfeld made his Netflix debut with the original stand-up special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” His latest project on Netflix is the Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which has garnered over 100 million views, and which The New York Times describes as “impressively complex and artful” and Variety calls “a game-changer.”

Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency.

A wristband policy will be in effect for this concert.

For more information, please visit either HersheyEntertainment.com or JerrySeinfeld.com. Tickets go on sale on December 13 at 10 a.m. available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.