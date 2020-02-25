Jersey Mike’s Kicks off 10th Annual “Month of Giving” in March

2019 Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four local charities are joining forces with nine Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants in the Harrisburg, York, and Lancaster areas for the 10th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants to:

Four Diamonds (Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, and two Harrisburg locations)

Autism York (two York locations)

Aaron’s Acres (Lancaster)

United Way of Franklin County (Chambersburg)

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 25, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the partner charities.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every dollar that comes in, to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

“This March, we celebrate our 10th Annual Month of Giving, an idea inspired by one of our local franchise owners,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder, and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old. “Since then, we have raised more than $31 million with the support of our generous local owners, crew members, and customers. This March, I invite you to come in and celebrate this milestone with us, and make a difference in your community.”

For a list of participating restaurants in your area and for more information on our charity partners, visit the charity listings by state.

Last year’s Month of Giving campaign raised more than $7.3 million for 200 local charities nationwide.