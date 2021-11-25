Jewish Community Center of Harrisburg volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to first responders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Jewish Community Center of Harrisburg started delivering its meals Thursday for first responders for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kesher Israel Congregation members started preparing the turkeys and sides at the Jewish Community Center on Wednesday before starting its delivery Thursday morning to the fire station on 6th Street for police, firefighters and EMS.

“In recognition of the sacrifice they make and the fact that every Thanksgiving we get to sit down and have a marvelous dinner and these people are working as usual and we said we have to give back to them,” co-chair of First Responders Thanksgiving Dinner Committee Ann Rosenberg said.

This is the 21st year the synagogue has done this effort.