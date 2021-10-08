Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg finds new home at Dixon University Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg will soon have a new home base. The state system of higher education has agreed to sell Dixon University Center to the federation.

The federation will also sell their current building, which houses the Jewish Community Center at Vaughn and Front Streets. The federation plans to put all six buildings on the Dixon campus to good use with an expanded early learning center, a brand new senior center, and more.

The new location will be called the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life to acknowledge the foundation’s generous support and honor their legacy of commitment, according to the Jewish Federation’s Facebook post.

“Our Jewish community here is thriving and I think that bringing everybody together on this campus just creates a hub to really centralize and elevate all that Jewish Harrisburg has to offer, not just for the Jewish population, but for the community at large,” Abby Smith, chair of the board of directors, Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg, said.

The sale will close in a few months and the Jewish federation hopes to move in late next year, or early in 2023.