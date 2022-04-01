HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg announced that it finalized the purchase of the Dixon University Center from the state, and will begin working on transforming it into the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life.

“This is a major milestone for the Jewish Community and for the region,” said Federation Board Chair Abby Smith. “We now will create a campus that allows deeper collaboration among many organizations, better serves the community, and provides a home for Jewish Harrisburg for generations to come.”

Six months after the federation won a competitive bid to purchase the campus, which is located at 2986 North Second Street in Harrisburg, the final documents were signed on Thursday, March 31. The purchase price for the center was $4.56 million.

Board Chair Abby Smith said that the new Grass Campus will enhance the quality of Jewish life in Greater Harrisburg through philanthropy, education, social services, arts, culture, health, and wellness. The campus is designed to benefit and serve the community-at-large, regardless of religious affiliation, she added.

The Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life is to honor the generosity of the Alexander Grass Foundation. President of the Foundation Elizabeth Grass Weese said, “My brother, Roger, and I are thrilled we could be part of this new chapter for the Jewish Community. Our father, Alex Grass, was a pillar of the Harrisburg community. His legacy will live on through this vision of comprehensive programs and activities, serving the entire community from birth to seniors. We share our father’s vision and know The Grass Campus will ensure sustainability into the future.”

Construction on the Grass Campus should begin within the next few months. The current Jewish Community Center will remain open throughout the renovation process.