Jewish Temple in Harrisburg to celebrate Rosh Hashanah virtually

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leaders at the Temple O-Hev Sholom in Harrisburg decided against celebrating Rosh Hashanah indoors because of the pandemic.

The congregation will instead bring in the Jewish New Year virtually.

Members picked up their prayer books and the password so they can go online and watch the virtual holiday service safely at home.

Rabbi Peter Kessler said “everyone has been very positive about it. Our temple board along with the doctors who belong to the congregation felt it was not safe for everyone to be together even with social distancing.”

Rabbi Kessler says members of his congregation dropped off medical supplies to help a nearby church that has parishioners in need of help.

