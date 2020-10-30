John Lebo, Jr. resentenced to two life terms for 1984 murders

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Judge Scott Arthur Evans resentenced John Lebo, Jr. to two consecutive life sentences following 1984 murders.

On Sept. 7, 1984, Lebo pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, indecent assault and theft in connection with the murders of 25-year-old Lana Hahn and 2-year-old Morgan C. Hahn, II.

Lebo was 16 years old at the time of his first sentencing where he was sentenced to consecutive terms of life imprisonment by Judge Warren G. Morgan.

Due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Miller v. Alabama, which barred mandatory minimum life sentencing for juveniles, resentencing was required.

36 years ago, Lebo kidnapped Hahn and Morgan at gunpoint, forced them to walk 50 minutes in the bitter cold, and shot and killed both victims after committing indecent assault upon Hahn.

On Friday, Judge Evans found that the Commonwealth had met its burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Lebo is permanently incorrigible and rehabilitation would be impossible.

TOP STORIES