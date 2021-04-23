Join the Harrisburg community candidate forum online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The primary election is less than a month away and there are several big races in Harrisburg.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and the National Council of Negro Women are teaming up to host a community candidate forum.

Candidates for Harrisburg mayor, city council, and school board will be answering your questions.

abc27 anchor James Crummel will serve as moderator for the event.

The event will be held online so you don’t even have to leave your house.

The candidate forum is Monday night at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can register for the event by clicking here.

Last week, abc27 hosted a live debate to help voters get to know all five Democratic candidates.

The coverage included major topics affecting people who live and work in the city. Specifically, affordable housing, the use of stimulus money and fighting crime is set to be discussed.