Lower Paxton’s Jonah Anderson bakes his way to top 3 in Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’

Jonah Anderson, 13, of Lower Paxton Township baked his way to the top three in the country on the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship. And although he didn’t take home the show’s top prize, he says the experience was incredible.

Anderson filmed the series over the summer, accompanied by his mother, Heidi. He made it all the way to the finale episode, impressing judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman.

“I would say it was really cool and really scary at the same time because I had no idea what they were going to say,” said Anderson.

Anderson says no one in his family has any baking experience, and he became interested in the hobby as an extension of his art talent.

“I did art for a while and I was looking for something new, added Anderson. “I was watching Kid’s Baking Championship and thinking ‘I could do this.'”

His new goal is to open a food truck to serve up some of his delicious creations.

Anderson and his mom appeared on abc27 News Daybreak on Wednesday morning to dish about the finale, the process and his future plans. Watch the video to learn more.