Judge blocks some powers of Harrisburg school board

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County judge has granted an injunction that prevents the Harrisburg school board from making major personnel and contract decisions.

Under Judge William Tully’s order, the school district will have to approve contract and personnel changes with the state’s chief recovery officer, Dr. Janet Samuels. The injunction will expire on June 17, the beginning of a two-day trial that will determine if the school is placed into receivership.

The state Education Department has petitioned the court to place the school district into receivership, and it asked that Samuels be appointed as receiver.

If the court approves the petition for receivership, a judge will either accept the recommendation of Samuels as the receiver, name another person, or direct the Education Department to submit an alternative appointment.

The appointed receiver would take operational control of the district, assuming all the powers and duties the school board except the power to levy and raise taxes.

Receiverships are granted for a three-year period, but the Education Department can petition the court for three-year extensions.

Harrisburg has been in financial recovery status since December 2012.