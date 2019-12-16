Justice Department awards more than $333 million to fight opioid crisis

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. At least a half-dozen companies that make or distribute prescription opioid painkillers are facing a federal criminal investigation of their roles in a nationwide addiction and overdose crisis. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, citing unnamed sources familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs announced awards of more than $333 million to help communities affected by the opioid crisis.

The department says $2,689,009 will help public safety and public health professionals in the Middle District of Pennsylvania combat substance abuse and respond effectively to overdoses.

“The opioid crisis – both a crime issue and a public health issue – has severely impacted the lives of the citizens of the Middle District of Pennsylvania,” said U.S. Attorney David Freed. “These sorely needed funds will allow our devastated communities to forge local solutions that work for their specific areas, and foster understanding of the best methods to prevent overdoses and save lives. We in the United States Attorney’s Office are proud to collaborate with our state and local partners as they implement their programs.”

The Office of Justice Programs says with more than 130 people dying from opioid-related overdoses every day, the Department of Justice has made fighting addiction to opioids including heroin and fentanyl a national priority. The Trump Administration is providing critical funding for a wide range of activities from preventive services and comprehensive treatment to recovery assistance, forensic science services, and research to help save lives and break the cycle of addiction and crime.

The awards announced on December 13 support an array of activities designed to reduce the harm inflicted by these dangerous drugs. Grants will help law enforcement officers, emergency responders, and treatment professionals coordinate their responses to overdoses. Funds will also provide services for children and youth affected by the crisis and will support the nationwide network of drug and treatment courts. Other awards will address prescription drug abuse, expand the capacity of forensic labs and support opioid-related research.

Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site-based program awards were made to organizations in the Middle District of Pennsylvania such as $900,000 to Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, $600,000 to Wyoming County, and $1,189,009 to York County.

