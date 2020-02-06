Juvenile justice system task force convenes for first time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A state task force to improve the juvenile justice system convened for the first time Wednesday. Legislative leaders announced the task force back in December.

Over the next year, they’ll issue recommendations to save money while also improving safety and accountability. The group will meet monthly and submit a report on policy recommendations to the state by Nov. 30.

“Sometimes children get involved in the juvenile justice system because there aren’t other options, and so we want to do the best we can for the children because tomorrow they’ll be the adults and the future of Pennsylvania,” said Kim Clark, President Judge of Allegheny County.

The recommendations from the task force at the end of the year will affect the 2021-2022 legislative session.