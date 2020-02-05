K-9 officers making a difference in Swatara Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – K-9 officers Kix and J.T. joined the Swatara Township Police Department about a year ago.

The initial investment cost over $170,000. Township Board of Commissioners president Tom Connolly says the dogs are making a difference across the board.

“You look at the number and they stand out,” said Connolly. “Crime and calls for police services are down nearly 20%.”

The K-9 teams work 12-hour shifts and assist in drug and narcotics searches and also help with other calls as needed.

Lieutenant Dennis Krahling says their work is critical in the field.

“Recently, we had to search a home for drugs,” said Krahling. “It took them a few minutes, and it may have taken human officers a few hours or more.”

Connolly says he has had talks with officials about adding an additional K-9 unit to the police department, but no formal discussions have been held.