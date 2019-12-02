1  of  5
K-9 police vehicle totaled in hit-and-run by tractor-trailer

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –Police are looking for the driver of a tractor-trailer that was involved in a hit-and-run with a K-9 police vehicle.

West Shore Regional Police Department said on November 14 a truck collided with a K-9 police vehicle on South Front Street.

They say the truck driver fled the scene by going the wrong way on North 2nd Street in Harrisburg.

At the time of the crash, both the officer and K-9 Maximus Winston were in the vehicle. Police say the vehicle is totaled.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 717-238-9676.

