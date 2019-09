DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A swearing-in ceremony took place at the Swatara Township Municipal Building for K9- J.T. and his handler, Corporal Tim Bloss.

This is a first for the U.S. Marshal Service for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The honor deputized a municipal K9 officer and his handler to join its Fugitive Task Force covering the Harrisburg area.

Swatara Township’s Director of Public Safety, Darrell Reider says the K9 team will be called in when need by the task force.