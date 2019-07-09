Kayakers, firefighters rescued from Dock Street Dam in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A planned training on the Susquehanna River turned into an unplanned rescue when two kayakers and three first responders went over the Dock Street Dam Monday evening.

The Bureau of Fire was doing night training when a crew on the shore noticed two kayakers getting dangerously close to warning buoys. They alerted the crew in the water and that crew tried to warn the kayakers, but it was too late. The kayakers and the Bureau of Fire boat went over the dam.

The crew on land called in other boats to rescue everyone in the water.

“This is the kind of stuff that we know can happen. That’s what makes our job very dangerous, and we’re not immune to that. We’re the same as everybody else,” Senior Deputy Fire Chief Mike Souder said.

Souder says all five people were taken to a hospital and are expected to be okay.