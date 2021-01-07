Keep yourself and your car safe this winter with these tips from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, there were over 150 reports of stolen vehicles throughout the city in 2020, and the new year isn’t starting off well either.

“However, this is something that is ongoing right now that we’re seeing an increase in vehicles being reported of broke into,” said Blake Lynch,

Authorities say the cold weather isn’t helping.

“It’s good to get in a nice warm car, but it’s really bad if you come out and there’s no vehicle there,” said Lynch.

Thieves look for cars that are left running, also known as “puffing” a car.

“These are crimes of opportunity, people leaving their vehicles unlocked, people leaving the vehicles unattended, running while no one is in operation of it,” Lynch added.

It’s also against the city ordinance to leave a car running, unattended, and with the keys inside.

“We’re working on a PSA right now as well as we have a detail that’s going out with our community policing unit and we’re encouraging residents that they are locking their vehicles.”

Police say make sure there are no valuables inside, remove all wallets and cash and anything out in the open that might peak someone’s interest – and most importantly – lock your car.