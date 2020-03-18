Keystone Amps, Central PA Music Hall of Fame giving live entertainment at home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Keystone Amplifiers and Central PA Music Hall of Fame are giving locals the chance to have live entertainment at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Even a plague cannot silence the proud music community of Central Pennsylvania. Keystone Amplifiers in Cooperation with The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame bring you the Keystone Coffee House Live Series,” Keystone Amplifiers said in a Facebook post.

They say this helps local musicians through this economic slump with all the venues closing and gigs getting cancelled.

Online tips can be sent to the musicians on Venmo. 100% of donations go directly to the artist. The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame and Keystone Amplifiers have donated all equipment, software and time to make this happen.

Keystone Amplifiers said, “For now we need to keep our live music scene alive in a difficult time.”

To see the live performances visit the Keystone Amplifiers or Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame Facebook pages for more information.