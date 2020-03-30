‘Kids Coloring Challenge’ topic three

The Swatara Township Police Department is presenting a Kids Coloring Challenge to keep kids busy while they’re home from school.

The coloring challenge is open to children up to the age of 17. Children can choose to draw, color, paint or create a picture using any material they prefer. Children can participate in as many of the challenges as they would like to.

Kicking it old school with E.T. for the third Kids Coloring Challenge. The Swatara Police Department says this is a topic we should all keep in mind. “Whenever you are in a vehicle traveling somewhere always remember to wear your seat belt! Seat belts save lives!”

This challenge is to draw a picture of yourself in a vehicle wearing a seat belt. Remember to include your car seat if you are still in one. The second part is to draw E.T. somewhere in your picture. Parents, you may have to help with this part by showing your child a picture of E.T.

There is no cost to participate and this challenge is open to residents and non-residents of Swatara Township.

Rules:

Pictures must be submitted via email at bpokrop@swatarapolice.org (Please do not mail the picture into the department). Please include your child’s name, age and the challenge that their picture is pertaining to as well as the child’s parent/guardian’s name and contact phone number

Pictures must be drawn by the child, unassisted by another person regardless of age (participants include all children up to the age of 17)

Deadline to submit pictures is April 3, 2020 (This includes all pictures regardless of which challenge it is)

One winner will be selected from each age group for each challenge: Age groups include ages 2-4, 5-8, 9-12, 13-15 and 16-17.

However, they ask that you don’t include the personal information on the child’s artwork since they will be posting some of the pictures on the Swatara Township Police Department Facebook Page.