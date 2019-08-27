Kipona Festival begins Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s annual end of summer celebration is this weekend.

Kipona Festival will be held Saturday through Monday on Riverfront Park and City Island.

This year’s event will feature returning attractions such as the Native American Pow Wow, Artist Market, Paws in the Park, tightwire walkers, canoe and kayak races, rubber duck race, crab cake eating contest, and fireworks.

There will be live music with more than 30 bands in two performance areas, a biergarten, 35 food vendors and more.

Fireworks will be held on Sunday, at approximately 8:15 p.m.

New activities include the Festival of Colors, Holi, which is a Hindu celebration of new beginnings. Participants celebrate by tossing an array of colorful powder into the air and onto each other.

Street parking on Sunday and Monday will be free. Parking on City Island will be $5.

SP Plus will provide $10 special event parking in the Market Square garage from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Four hours of free street parking on Saturday will be available using the code “LUVHBG” in the ParkMobile App.