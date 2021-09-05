Kipona Festival brings food and entertainment to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kipona Festival in Harrisburg kicked off on Saturday and lasts through Monday. And there is plenty to see and do for people of all ages.

It’s the 105th year of the event, featuring food trucks and vendors that are providing a variety of food options on Riverfront Park and City Island.

There’s also the opportunity to shop for clothing and other unique items.

Organizers say there is plenty of live music and entertainment, including a pow wow to help people learn about the importance of Native American culture.

“We dance in honor of many things,” Diane Larkin said. “We dance to honor the earth and for the sky, all the elements, the wind, the water and the fire. We dance for those who have passed and those who are ill.”

Fireworks are taking place Sunday night.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

There’s free parking in the city Sunday and Monday but you’ll have to pay $5 to park on City Island.