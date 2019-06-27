Knight-Burney resigns as Harrisburg school chief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dr. Sybil Knight-Burney has resigned as superintendent of the Harrisburg School District, a school board member told ABC27 News.

The board member said Knight-Burney did not give the board a reason for her departure. She has been in charge of the district since 2010.

In an email to staff, Knight-Burney wrote, “as my time as superintendent has come to an end, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work side by side with you.”

The board voted last year to open the superintendent’s position to other candidates but then voted later to keep Knight-Burney.

A Dauphin County judge last week placed the school district into receivership as requested by the state Department of Education.

Harrisburg has been in financial recovery status since December 2012.

A district spokesperson refused to comment but encouraged people to attend tonight’s board meeting.

There is an item on that agenda entitled “receiver comprehensive management solution,” but there is no word on what that means.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.