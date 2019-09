FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, fie photo, a Kohl’s sign is shown in front of a Kohl’s store in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Kohl’s plans to hire nearly 840 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area, the retailer announced Tuesday.

Kohl’s will host its first-ever seasonal hiring day at all stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, Oct. 5, including stores located in the Harrisburg area.

Interested candidates can visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs to explore and apply for open positions now.