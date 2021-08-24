Labor Day weekend: national enforcement operation to be in effect until Sept. 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police will be out in full force over the Labor Day weekend, ready to make DUI arrests. The effort will be part of a national enforcement operation, which be in effect through September 6.

Statewide last year, there were close to 2,700 crashes with 39 deaths over the Labor Day week.

“Crashes involving impaired driving are completely preventable. We are urging motorists to drive sober. Drivers can keep themselves, their families and other motorists safe by never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver,” Yassmin Gramian, PennDOT secretary, said.

The announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 24, was in DUI Victim’s Memorial Garden in Harrisburg. It honors the 2,200 Pennsylvanians killed in impaired driving crashes.

