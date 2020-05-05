Lane reduction rescheduled on I-83 from Derry Street to Union Deposit Road

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 45-day lane reduction planned for the I-83 northbound auxiliary lane that leads from Derry Street and transitions to the off-ramp to Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, has been rescheduled.

Traffic restrictions originally were to go into effect Sunday, May 3, but now have been scheduled to begin the night of Sunday, May 10.

The lane reduction will begin about 0.5 miles south of Union Deposit Road in the area were the interstate spans Peiffers Lane and extend to the Union Deposit Road off-ramp. Access to Union Deposit Road will be maintained. Work related to the lane reduction includes highway reconstruction and drainage upgrades.

The structure work on the project includes the replacement and widening of the existing mainline bridges at Valley Road as well as three other locations, widening the existing culvert at Slotznick Run, and construction of new retaining walls as well as new sound walls in the residential areas.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction of I-83 will be maintained during daylight hours throughout the project. PennDOT advises motorists that they may encounter single lane restrictions on I-83 in either direction during overnight hours, 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM. The section of southbound I-83 over Valley Road averages more than 48,800 vehicles traveled per day while northbound averages 44,375 vehicles traveled daily.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in 2021.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.