Lane Restriction implemented on John Harris Memorial Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A closure in the right lane on northbound Interstate 83 on John Harris Memorial Bridge has been implemented as a contractor is adjusting temporary repairs made recently to an expansion dam on the bridge.

The left two lanes are remaining open but authorities advise motorists to stay alert, drive with caution, and watch for changing traffic patterns at this location.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, providing traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Further information regarding infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, can be found by clicking here. In addition, PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects can be found here.