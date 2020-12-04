Lane Restriction Monday on NB I-83 at Second Street (Exit 43) in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A lane restriction is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7, on northbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the area around Exit 43 (Second Street) in the City of Harrisburg.

The lane restriction will be implemented at approximately 9 AM and will remain in place until the scaffolding is in place. The ramp to Second Street will remain open during this work.

A contractor will be placing scaffolding under the bridge deck in preparation for repairs to an expansion dam on the bridge.