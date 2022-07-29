HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that a lane restriction will be put in place on the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial Bridge, which is also known as the south bridge.

According to a release, PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pennsylvania will perform miscellaneous steel repairs starting on Monday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 11.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The right lane of the interstate which includes a section of the exit lane to 2nd street into the city of Harrisburg will be closed each of the days mentioned between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The exit will remain open, as will three northbound lanes.

Travelers are reminded to be alert while traveling through this section of the interstate during this time.

Below is a map of the section of the road that will be impacted due to the repairs.

Courtesy of PennDOT