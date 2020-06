HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mike Turzai leaves his seat as State House Speaker and Representative for the 28th Legislative District.

He gave a farewell address on Wednesday before the House Chamber.

Back in January, the Pittsburgh-area Republican announced he would not run for re-election and was looking to enter the private sector.

Republican House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County will step in as speaker until leadership elections can be held, likely later this month.