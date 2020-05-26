Last day to apply for mail-in ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot to vote in Pennsylvania’s primary election.

While in-person voting will be available for counties in the red phase of reopening,

The Wolf Administration is encouraging all voters to apply for a mail-in-ballot.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is June 2.

To register head to votespa.com. You can also update your registration or make sure you are registered.

All mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. that day or they will not count.